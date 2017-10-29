As hard as you worked on your Halloween costume, scouring thrift stores for obscure accessories and searching picked-over racks for inspiration, the finished product will never measure up to this dog that is going viral for all of the right reasons.

Keki the Hungarian puli is making people squeal with her state-of-the-art mop costume this weekend. (Of course, it helps that Keki already looks more than a little like a mop.)

A number of people at the MainStrasse Paw-Rade, a Halloween parade for pets in Covington, Kentucky, took pictures of the cleaning dog on Sunday (October 29), for obvious reasons.

Behold:

People cannot deal with the adorable mop dog.

That would be a mop dog, also known as a Puli. A crowd favorite 🙂 Posted by 2 Point Farm, LLC on Monday, October 23, 2017

Poems have been written.

my name is mop

i am not dog

pls dip me in

the soapy sog i wish to clean

ur messy floor

i am not dog

i'm mop for sure pic.twitter.com/quxqimYggb — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) October 23, 2017

In the end, none of us hold a candle to Keki, who is a very good girl.