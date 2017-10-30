VIEW GALLERY

Offset shocked the world and broke the internet when he proposed to Cardi B on Friday, October 27. The two rappers are officially tying the knot! Of course, Cardi B immediately posted photos of her eight-carat, raindrop-shaped engagement ring on Instagram.

Both BET and VH1 have their eyes set steadily on the future couple and their wedding, but neither network has made their move yet. BET aired a special on Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s wedding and fans want them to do the same for Cardi and Offset.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaxzAjHBOgi/?taken-by=iamcardib

BET tweeted at the couple, “#WeGotYou when you ready,” but then VH1’s Love and Hip Hop producer Mona Scott chimed in with, “Love ya BET but #WeGotThis.”

Aside from networks placing their bids on the spectacle, the pair hasn’t really been releasing any details revealed about the wedding, but fans are dying to get the inside scoop on everything related to the ceremony and celebration. The event is sure to be flooded with stars and designers are most likely vying for the opportunity to design the rapper’s gown.

Things got complicated between the couple early last week when Cardi B announced that she was “single” after an argument with Offset over a purple blanket. She quickly posted a Snapchat afterwards admitting that she overreacted and was back together with the rapper. And now, just a week later, the couple is planning to say “I do.”

Carbi B recently confided in Rolling Stone about her relationship with Offset. She said that they discuss the music industry and help each other figure out what’s the best career move. The rapper has been very honest about her goals for marriage and children. In 25 years, she wants to have enough money to support a husband and her children and to buy a house.

Twitter users always have to throw in their two cents so here are some funny reactions to the announcement while we wait for more details on the wedding.

I just need 2018 to be as good to me as 2017 was to Cardi B !!! — Lil Key (@BmoreLilKey) October 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/InkdWithHenny/status/924645132774801412

When I saw the close up of Cardi B’s engagement ring pic.twitter.com/Mx7NBfmOJP — ANA (@reblfleurLEE) October 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/Anna_kingg/status/924443388308606976

People supporting Cardi B engagement quicker than they support any of their friends 😢🤣😅😂 — #FreeCray (@DJ_MarcB) October 28, 2017

i am obsessed with cardi b & offset. i hope they live in a castle and ride around on unicorns and live happily ever after for ever and ever. — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) October 28, 2017

Offset and Cardi B just got engaged. On God, if they don't have a tv special for the wedding and call it "Never Let Migo", Ima be pissed — okuuurrr (@Aleziaredd) October 28, 2017

Congrats, Cardi and Offset! No matter what network we have to check out, we’ll definitely be watching when the big day comes.