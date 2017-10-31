VIEW GALLERY

In light of everything that has been happening in Hollywood, Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein being exposed as sexual predators, making a predatory sexual comment isn’t going to fly like it used to.

Model Ali Michael shared a photo of 14-year-old Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard saying “not to be weird but hit me up in 4 years.”

Michael shared the photo on her Instagram Story and even tagged Wolfhard in the post. It did not go over well with Wolfhard’s fans. Michael, a 27-year-old, telling a minor to hit her up when he’s legal age is disturbing.

Michael’s comment is preying on a literal child. Wolfhard can’t even drive yet! Her comment also sexualizes the child actor.

@alimichael your actions are disgusting, you can't avoid backlash just for being a woman. Don't sexualise children. — Hallwayhighway, Special Snowflake Squawking Bird (@hallwayhighway) October 30, 2017

A lot of people think her comments are harmless because she does say to hit her up when he is a legal adult. But the behavior is predatory. She is sexualizing a minor.

Some people aren’t taking Michael’s comments seriously because she’s a woman and not a man. When a woman has predatory behavior it isn’t viewed as a problem because gender stereotypes enforce that men like having sex so they don’t mind any sexual advances. But the truth is that Michael is 27 and Wolfhard is 14, so her comments are problematic.

If she was a man doing that to millie there would be articles written by now — ♡ 🧸Coconut titty milk🍼 ♡ (@__711___) October 30, 2017

The medias so quick to attack Kevin Spacey yet there’s NO coverage on what Ali Michael said about Finn Wolfhard. What a stupid, fucked bias — ronnie 🤟🏻🤟🏻 (@ronnie_smyth00) October 31, 2017

Fans were quick to jump in Michaels Instagram comments and tag her on Twitter. The severe backlash from her comments caused her to issue an apology. She posted to her Instagram story saying it was a “completely absolutely a joke” but understands why some people didn’t take it as such.

Wolfhard just fired his agent over accusations that he sexually assaulted actors. Jokes about pedophilia are never funny or appropriate.