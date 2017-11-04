At any given point, the odds of a local McDonald’s chain having a working ice-cream machine is akin to Lindsay Lohan delivering an Oscar-worthy comeback movie or Chrissy Teigen having a full stock of brown bananas in her kitchen (read: low).

The dilemma has become so widespread and devastating for late-night McFlurry seekers that even Dylan Sprouse has weighed in on the issue, imploring the chain’s confusing inability to provide reliable ice-cream service to its customers.

I just started crying in a mcdonalds drive thru because their ice cream machine was broken how’s ur day going — muhrisuh (@thesanssheriff) November 1, 2017

hello, i just drove to 3 different mcdonalds and none of their ice cream machine worked. i need my gas money back @McDonalds — Princess Vitarah (@PrincessVitarah) November 4, 2017

On the bright side, McDonald's becoming fully robotic will probably mean we can get some damn ice cream after 7pm — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) October 25, 2017

Fortunately, one ice-cream aficionado may have solved — or, at least, abated — the pain with her app, Ice Check. Creator Raina McLeod’s late-night cravings prompted her to make an app that tells ice-cream seekers if their local McDonald’s has a working ice-cream machine, and, if it does not, guides them to one that does.

“I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down,” she told Buzzfeed.

The app shows nearby McDonald’s locations in either gray or pink (gray if the machine is down, pink if it is working). It also allows consumers to turn a location “off” on the app if the machine is not working to save others from the same plight.

“Ice Check will tell you if the machines are UP or DOWN in real-time, using crowd-sourced info and input from participating locations,” the app’s description reads. “Just let the GPS locator lead you to the nearest cone, sundae, milkshake, or McFlurry!”

Download the app here.