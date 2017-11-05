Papa John’s has found its name in no shortage of headlines this week after owner John Schnatter blamed NFL player national anthem protests for its plummeting pizza sales.

“The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle,” he reportedly said on a conference call Wednesday, arguing that because Papa John’s is the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, viewer boycotts of the NFL and dropping pizza sales are linked. (As an avid Trump supporter and outspoken Republican, Delish notes that his claim may well be a political statement).

His words went also over about as well as could be expected. People on Twitter none-too-subtly suggested he blame the pizza quality for falling sales instead of NFL players, and — in a rather delightful twist — DiGiorno decided to drum up their own sales by positioning themselves as the antithesis of the chain.

DiGiorno tweeted an emoji-ridden “us vs. them” swing at the garlic sauce aficionados, and it amassed over 60,000 likes and 17,000 likes. People were thrown by the unprecedented shade.

I was not expecting shade from this corner of the internet but I'm here for it — marc (@mac_gere) November 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/UCanCallMeBurt/status/926115636987777024

In turn, Papa John’s responded by changing their Twitter bio to: “Frozen pizza = the pizza equivalent of a participation trophy.” It didn’t exactly go over so well, and they have since reverted to “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. Better Tweets.”

Frozen pizza maybe the equivalent of a participation trophy, but Papa John's is the pizza they serve in hell. — J. Cashby (@JCash_Money) November 2, 2017

Meanwhile, DiGiorno decided to dive in, leaning into their new petty streak, with a slew of tweets slamming Papa John’s and turning into the brand equivalent of the hair-flip emoji.

Would you rather have a… — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 2, 2017

Everyone: What’s all the shade for?

Us: You must be new here. Welcome 😎 — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 3, 2017

A live look at our @ mentions:

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 3, 2017

Official emoji for petty: 🙃 Please discuss amongst yourselves. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 3, 2017

It’s safe to say that DiGiorno won this round.