Paris Jackson has spent much of her life in the spotlight, but her star power hasn’t shielded her from experiencing “self-hatred,” especially when she was young. In a new interview with Stellar, the model and activist speaks out about her journey towards self-acceptance and how it has shaped who she is today.

“I’d like to be a role model that parents are OK with their kids looking up to,” she explained. “I make it very clear that I am flawed because I think it’s important to show others that, sure, I have a highlight reel like everyone else in the industry, but I’m also definitely still a human being with a sloppy behind-the-scenes. And that’s OK.”

This intentionality she uses on Instagram derives from her own past insecurities.

“Some days I’m very happy to be myself and embrace every aspect of myself and my body, other days it gets difficult. I went through a lot of self-hatred in my younger days, but I’m happy as well as proud of myself to say that I’m growing out of that and growing into love.”

Jackson practices what she preaches. She frequently posts nude shots on her account with captions like “comfortable in my rolls,” and “don’t be insecure,” and tweets messages of love, kindness, and acceptance to her followers in accompaniment with her political and human rights activism.

“Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, ” she wrote on Instagram in May, “whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”