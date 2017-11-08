VIEW GALLERY

Next year’s annual Met Gala is going to be epic and we’re judging that solely from hearing that three extremely inspiring women will be hosting.

Amal Clooney and Rihanna will join famed fashion designer Donatella Versace to take over the 2018 Gala. Last year, the hosts were Katy Perry, Pharrell, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. The event is always held on the first Monday in May so for this upcoming year, the fundraiser is set for May 7.

The trio may seem like an odd mix when grouped together, but all three of these women have rightfully earned their place as co-hosts. Versace has attended a total of 16 Met Galas, Clooney has attended one in 2015 when she stunned the crowd in a John Galliano gown and Rihanna has been an attendee along with a performer for the event. In 2015, she strutted down the middle of a dinner singing “B*tch Better Have My Money” while Beyonce and Alice Keys watched.

The 2018 theme for this annual event will be “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” as announced by Vogue early this morning. The goal is to spark conversation about fashion and the pieces of religious art in the museum.

The show will be on view at various locations such as the Anna Wintour Costume Institute, the Met’s Fifth Avenue location in the medieval galleries and at the Cloisters. There will be 150 ensembles on display borrowed from the Sistine Chapel, Coco Chanel, Cristobal Balenciaga, John Galliano and host, Versace.

Fans are here for it.

OMG. OMG. OMG. RIHANNA IS HOSTING NEXT YEAR’S MET GALA. OMG. OMG. OMG. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 8, 2017

I’m looking forward to 2018 Met Gala. Rihanna will definitely shake the place especially since she’s gonna be the host. — Nażej. (@Jay_ElRey) November 8, 2017

Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney will be hosting next year’s Met Gala show, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”. I’m ready to see Rihanna SLAY. #MetGala — M. (@MEENAVOGUEE) November 8, 2017

Rihanna Hosting Met Gala 2018, already makes 2018 a good year for me lol. — livebylerrato (@livebylerrato) November 8, 2017

I just heard that rihanna will be hosting met gala 2018 I'm soo excited next year is gonna be Lit🔥 — Harlie Meredith (@HarlieMeredith) November 8, 2017

The big question is what each of the trendy leading ladies will wear, but we’ll have to wait for the big day to see that.

No matter what, Rihanna never disappoints. Get ready!