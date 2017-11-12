Kim Kardashian may be the subject of at least one new Taylor Swift song, but she didn’t spend release day poring through “Reputation” to find scathing references to herself.

No, the receipts aficionado instead chose to spend Friday with her daughter North at a Katy Perry concert — and to document the evening in detail.

Several outlets have been quick to point out that Kim could have taken North to the Los Angeles Staples Center two other nights this week, but chose the final night of the Witness World Tour to make her appearance. Of course, this could easily be explained away by the fact that a Friday night is the most convenient time to go to a concert with a small child. Then again, this is the family that managed to tease three secret pregnancies at once.

https://twitter.com/witnessmatt/status/929254368842575872

Kim Kardashian at a Katy Perry concert the day Taylor Swift’s album comes out. I see you Kim 🙃👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zz3opWT6qp — J. (@julialove18) November 11, 2017

Katy Perry x Kim Kardashian, I can see the snake's eyes rolling 😏 PS Kanye & Calvin is on the way lol 😂 #EMABiggestFansKatyPerry pic.twitter.com/7KGE1hxZKe — KATY PERRY STAN (@rannieperry) November 11, 2017

In case you’re new here, Katy Perry is also on Swift’s celebrity hit list, though several notches below Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Katy Perry has apologized to Taylor Swift for her part in their feud, saying in a recent interview: “There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her.”

Still, Swift has yet to openly acknowledge or forgive the water under the bridge, or the rumors that Perry allegedly tried to poach her back-up dancers.

Kardashian, meanwhile, found herself on the country-turned-pop (turned rap?) singer’s hit list after posting video evidence of a call between Kanye West and Swift that suggested Swift was lying about not approving the rapper’s “Famous” lyrics. In one swift move, the reality star drew speculation to Swift’s doe-eyed reputation.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

It’s a whole thing.

Swift’s new song “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” features the lyrics: “Friends don’t try to trick you; get you on the phone and mind-twist you,” which fans are 100,000 percent certain is a reference to Kardashian and West’s clap-back.

*exhales*

Maybe Kim really did want to take North to a concert Friday evening, and was paying no heed to the date.

Then again, her timing is flawless.