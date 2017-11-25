Often when big international brands adopt an especially tongue-in-cheek or petty tone on social media, we attribute it to the brands themselves, forgetting the human social media managers behind the calculated madness.

Of course, this means human error is bound to happen once in a while. McDonald’s amused its customers this holiday weekend by attempting to send out a Black Friday tweet, failing, and leaning into the fail instead of doubling back.

“Black Friday **** Need copy and link ****,” the burger chain tweeted out Friday, much to every social media manager in the world’s simultaneous chagrin.

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

Social media managers reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/38cwM4wdNR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 24, 2017

Fortunately, the fast food chain recovered quickly, turning the blunder into an ad for McCafe coffee — and leaving the original tweet up as a symbol of resilience that Hannah Montana herself would appreciate (eVeRyBoDy MaKeS mIsTaKeS!)

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

Good save 👏👏 — 🥌 (@BatesByDre) November 24, 2017

While the social media manager behind McDonald’s fantastic recovery deserves a raise, so too does the social media manager(s) behind Wendy’s, who was not hesitant to use the opportunity to skewer its competition.

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

We're gonna end up owing ourselves a year of free chicken nuggets at this rate. — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

Also fulfilling copy and link needs — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 25, 2017