Often when big international brands adopt an especially tongue-in-cheek or petty tone on social media, we attribute it to the brands themselves, forgetting the human social media managers behind the calculated madness.
Of course, this means human error is bound to happen once in a while. McDonald’s amused its customers this holiday weekend by attempting to send out a Black Friday tweet, failing, and leaning into the fail instead of doubling back.
“Black Friday **** Need copy and link ****,” the burger chain tweeted out Friday, much to every social media manager in the world’s simultaneous chagrin.
Fortunately, the fast food chain recovered quickly, turning the blunder into an ad for McCafe coffee — and leaving the original tweet up as a symbol of resilience that Hannah Montana herself would appreciate (eVeRyBoDy MaKeS mIsTaKeS!)
While the social media manager behind McDonald’s fantastic recovery deserves a raise, so too does the social media manager(s) behind Wendy’s, who was not hesitant to use the opportunity to skewer its competition.