The most memorable moment of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was not Lais’ $2 million bra, Miguel’s steamy performance, or even Alessandra Ambrosio’s emotional farewell to the brand. 28-year-old model Ming Xi, who has starred in campaigns for Balmain, Michael Kors and Givenchy, took a devastating plunge to the floor during the goddess-themed segment of the show, and people are outraged that CBS decided to not only air the fall, but to include vulnerable footage of Ming Xi crying backstage.

Ming Xi is a Victoria’s Secret veteran, having starred in multiple holiday campaigns for the company and walking its prestigious fashion show five consecutive times since 2013. Considering her extensive work and loyalty to the brand over the years, it’s easy to see why fans are outraged that the network would allow such a private and upsetting moment to be broadcasted to the world.

They did Ming Xi so dirty by leaving her fall/cry in the final show…#VSFashionShow — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) November 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/bleuvaIentine/status/935729362330161152

I’m so mad they didn’t cut Ming Xi’s fall, they always use the footage of the other tape when a model falls? And then they show her in tears backstage? What kind of sensation seeking bullshit is this — hebe (@ninetyheebs) November 29, 2017

Ming Xi walked for the biggest brands, she's been slaying VS for ages and they're using the fact that she fell to create a buzz? VS is cancelled — celia ღ ☃️🎄❄️✨ (@hennequin_5) November 29, 2017

Showing her crying is a completely different level as well. She held it together until she got backstage for a reason. Everyone is saying they hope she gets asked back, but I hope she refuses to work with them and works with only companies that respect her. — Diana Ross’ Step-Daughter (@jessicariffle) November 29, 2017

Many fans have pointed out that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is filmed twice so that in case any mishaps occur during either show, they can easily replace it with other footage. This has led many people to speculate that Victoria’s Secret was using Ming’s fall to generate publicity and boost media ratings.

Ming Xi has spoken out on the incident on social media. “It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother’s and my people’s eyes,” Xi said.

Perhaps the most heartwarming moment during the show, however, was when fellow model Gizele Oliveira helped Ming up off of the floor and encouraged her to finish her end of the runway pose. And of course, despite her fall, Ming Xi didn’t hesitate to wrap up her walk with a graceful and fierce smize to the camera. You go, Ming!