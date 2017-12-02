It seems entirely possible that Applebee’s is rebranding as a fraternity house during rush week with its latest holiday promotion. The chain restaurant decided to kick off December with Long Island Iced Teas for only $1, a price that will have college students brightening all over the country.

The entire promotion is called “Dollar L.I.T” (get it? DO YOU) and comes on the heels of the chain’s popular October Dollaritas (dollar margaritas) promotion.

If you don’t remember (or you’ve never outright asked), Long Island Iced Teas have vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and triple sec in them mixed with sour mix and a “splash” of cola. According to the Applebee’s website, the drinks will be served in a 10 oz mug “all prepared with the same amount of 75-proof alcohol.” It’s not exactly a ~*~casual~*~ drink.

https://twitter.com/jobimed/status/936296049735499778

I PULL UP TO APPLEBEES, VIP, GAS TANK ON E, LONG ISLAND ICED TEAS ON ME pic.twitter.com/MODXOYqhz3 — Christmas Display Name 🎅🏾🎁🎄 (@YoungQwan) November 30, 2017

Yes, Applebees will be doing $1 long island ice teas for the month of December. Please don’t die, y’all. — Mel 🤶🏼 (@Mel629_) December 1, 2017

wow applebees has one dollar long island ice teas for december aaannnndddd my mom just got thrown out — phil matarese (@philorphilip) December 1, 2017

The Washington Post notes that Applebee’s recently closed over 100 locations, and their declining sales numbers could be responsible for the surprising marketing move.

“The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season,” Patrick Kirk, VP of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement.

Just make sure you call a cab first.