As common as anxiety is, it’s often difficult to articulate the gut-wrenching, heart-stopping sensation, the creeping sense of dread, the certainty that something is very wrong, to someone who has never suffered from it. Anxiety stands in stark contrast from the finals-induced stress or situational worry people who do not have it often imagine.

In a recent Facebook post, Nashville makeup artist Brittany Nichole Morefield captured what it’s like to live with anxiety so well that her words have gone viral, PopSugar reports.

“Anxiety isn’t just having a hard time catching your breath,” she wrote. “Anxiety is waking up at 3 am from a dead sleep because your heart is racing. Anxiety is breaking out in a rash for no reason. Anxiety is stressing over things that may or my not be real.”

She continued to explain that for her, anxiety involves taking showers in the middle of the night, waking her sister up to talk, and fighting with her spouse for no reason.

“Anxiety is raw,” she continued. “Anxiety is real. Anxiety is flashbacks. Anxiety is ‘what if.’ Anxiety is a lot of ‘what’s wrong’ and ‘I don’t know.'”

Morefield closes out her post by urging her followers to reach out to her if they ever need to.

“Your feelings matter,” she wrote. “You are brave. You are worthy. I’ll never ever be upset if you make me your 2 am phone call.”

The post has accumulated over 187,000 likes and 420,000 shares on Facebook, and is resonating with hundreds of thousands of people.

“Thanks for saying out loud what WE feel!” one person wrote.

“It’s scary, lonely,” another agreed.

“This is the most accurate description of anxiety I have read so far.”

In taking the time to pen her thoughts — vulnerable as they may be — and to detail her own experiences with anxiety, Morefield is helping to ease the stigma surrounding mental health struggles and to give others who suffer from anxiety a sense of community. It’s powerful and comforting to know that you are not alone.