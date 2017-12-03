In 1934, upon writing his poem “This Is Just To Say,” William Carlos Williams could not have known that his words would be immortalized 83 years later in a viral meme sweeping Twitter (three words which he would not have recognized). He could not have guessed that his simple poem would be reworked and distributed by thousands as a welcome distraction from a rushed and polarizing tax bill and a never-ending stream of high-profile sexual assault cases.

No, Williams could not have known — but the randomness of his poem about plums in an icebox being lauded as 2017’s latest meme is part of its effervescent charm.

Here is Williams’ famous poem about admitting guilt for eating plums:

This Is Just To Say I have eaten

the plums

that were in

the icebox and which

you were probably

saving

for breakfast Forgive me

they were delicious

so sweet

and so cold

The internet has latched onto the charming, sugary-sweet simplicity of Williams’ words with all the hunger and ferocity of — well, Williams… eating delicious, sweet and cold plums. The words “plums” and “icebox” have been plugged into songs from Smash Mouth to Fall Out Boy to Eminem and the meme shows no signs of fading away anytime soon.

IM COMING OUT OF MY FRIDGE

AND I AM FEELING QUITE FULL

I HAVE EATEN YOUR PLUMS

THEY WERE SO SWEET AND COLD — jonny sun (@jonnysun) December 1, 2017

a little bit of cold plums in my life

a little bit of icebox by my side

a little bit of breakfast is what you need

a little bit of forgiveness, what I seek

a little bit of delicious, thats those plums

a little bit of sweet plums all night long

a little bit of cold plums here I am — thom 🎄 (@thwphipps) November 28, 2017

Jolene

JOlene

JOLENE

J O L E N E I'm begging of you

Please don't eat my plums — Sarah Gailey (@gaileyfrey) December 1, 2017

I heard there was a set of words

That the kids memed and confused the olds

But you don't really care for poems, do you?

Well it goes like this: the plums, the box,

The sweet cold taste, and the breakfast lost,

The baffling tweets reworking Carlos Williams — Michaela Joffe (@joffeorama) November 29, 2017

And I find it kinda funny

I find it kinda sad

That your breakfast for tomorrow

Was the plums that I just had — dianas black friday bargain 🍗 (@logicbutton) November 29, 2017

Well, the plums start comin' and they won't stop comin'.

Gotta hit the icebox for some more cold plummin'

Didn't make sense to eat lukewarm plums

You got the icebox, so go chill them, son — Sam B (@halborski) November 28, 2017

Take me down to icebox city / Where the breakfast's sweet and the plums are chilly — Miranda Martini (@mandsypants) November 30, 2017

HEY i just met you

and this is CRAzy

but the plums in the icebox

i ate them maybe — regular gem (@Choplogik) November 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/AnnDabromowitz/status/935288830638292993

His plums are sweaty,

Cold, sweet,

Eaten already You’d probably saved for breakfast, ready,

Icebox empty,

Delicious but he wants forgiveness for the petty This is just to say,

You only get one shot… — Anil Dash 🥭 (@anildash) November 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/meaganmday/status/936389823668957184

Many are baffled by the popularity of the meme — and more still have questions about the original poem, like how plums should be eaten and what this poem has done to plum statistics.

Please someone tell me why the plums in the icebox is a meme now; how did this come to pass — Megan Lavengood (@meganlavengood) November 28, 2017

I know william carlos williams is the only poet twitter knows but why am I suddenly seeing dozens of tweets like 'my neck / my back / my plums and my icebox' — reply guy debord (@said_mitch) November 29, 2017

“average person eats 3 of your plums a year" factoid actually just statistical error. average person steals 0 breakfast plums per year. William Carlos Williams, who lives in an ice box steals over 10,000 each day, is an outlier adn should not have been counted — R Ray (@R_Ray_M) December 2, 2017

Honestly I think the thing that's being ignored is that plums are best eaten at room temperature — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) December 2, 2017

Still, as a society — we need this.