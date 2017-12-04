VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian threw an epic monster-themed joint birthday bash for Saint West, who turns two on December 5, and Reign Disick, who turns three on December 14.

Their monster mash came with a holiday-themed ice rink along and not one, but two Monsters Inc. birthday cakes and of course, Santa Claus surrounded by fake snow for snow tubing. Kim and Kourtney documented the event of the weekend on both their Snapchat and Instagram stories.

Kim posted a group shot of the whole family, including Kanye West, all wearing Yeezy sneakers and sweats and looking as cute as ever while Kourtney shared a video Reign running around in a Sully costume.

The last big Kardashian event was Kim’s cherry-blossomed themed baby shower to celebrate the arrival of her and Kanye’s third child via surrogate. Not much about the pregnancy has been revealed except for the fact that the baby is a girl, which Kim accidentally let slip on The Ellen Show.

Just check out these photos and gush over the adorableness from this weekend.

Reign is so cute running around in a Sully costume.

My heart just exploded.

Every child’s dream. Reign’s cake was the one with Sully, while Saint’s was the one with Mike Wazowski.

Wondering if somehow my invite got lost in the mail. Maybe next year!