Victoria’s Secret has been in hot water recently, with controversies swarming the company seemingly every week. While their annual fashion show was just as fabulous as ever, it sparked caous for the iconic brand. While some attacked for the obvious lack of plus-size inclusion (shoutout to Ashley Graham for throwing shade because of this), others were outraged when a video leaked of some of the Victoria’s Secret models saying the N-word backstage. And don’t even get us started on the fact that the producers, who pre-tape the show, did not edit out model Ming Xi’s fall on the runway. Sure, she got back up and handled it like a professional, but the extra embarassment for Xi was not needed.

So, needless to say, many are not too fond of Victoria’s Secret right now. It’s no surprise then that fans are accusing the brand of makeup artist Pat McGrath.

The accusations came when Instagram user @diet_prada pointed out that VS’ new fragrance ornaments are a little too similar to Pat McGrath Labs’ well-known glitter packaging. In the caption, the account writes, “In 2017, women are not shopping @victoriassecret the way they used to. They’re still offering padded bras, airbrushing, and ill-advised “tribal” runway looks to a world of women who are increasingly questioning the status quo. Another new strategy – knocking off the mythical goddess @patmcgrathreal and her instantly iconic makeup packaging. Hey VS – the way to win women back is DEFINITELY not by copying them.”

The post shocked fans, who were not too happy in the comments, including actress Kat Graham who commented, “Insane!! Let em know! Pat is QUEEN.”

#Retweet, Kat.

Other comments included, “My heart is breaking for Pat McGrath. Ain’t NOBODY touch her!!” and, my personal favorite for being simple and short, “busted!” from by user @andr3a.soh.

C’mon Victoria’s Secret. Do better.