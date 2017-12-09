This Youtuber Cemented His Head Into A Microwave For A Video & Do Not Do This

Popular Youtubers will do almost anything for a video — but, as one British social star learned this week, some stunts aren’t worth the views.

22-year-old Youtuber Jay Swingler, who goes by TGFbro online, cemented his head into a microwave for a video on Thursday, prompting a visit from some exasperated firefighters.

The initial idea for the video was to form a cement mold of his face, and Jay’s friends inserted an air tube into the microwave to that he would be able to breathe, HuffPost reports.

Of course, the stunt went horribly awry. After struggling to free the Youtuber for over an hour, his friends called the West Midlands Fire Service crew to rescue him from the contraption.

“It took us nearly an hour to free him,” Watch Commander Shaun Dakin said in a statement. “All of the group involved were very apologetic, but this was clearly a call-out which might have prevented us from helping someone else in genuine, accidental need.”

The fire department also tweeted out the encounter as a warning to other pranksters, writing: “We’re seriously unimpressed.”

Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven. Read more: https://t.co/6bZReGuKQX (Photos © West Midlands Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/2ch2UhszeH — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 7, 2017

For his part, Jay seems to regret the stunt.

“I’ve just had a near death experience,” he tweeted after the fact. “Very lucky to be alive. I’m traumatised.”

Then, again: “I cemented my head in a microwave and emergency services came.. (nearly died).”

Still, despite likely regretting his actions, Jay still released the events into a video for his 3 million+ Youtuber followers, garnering several million views on the platform. He also released a follow-up video responding to the angry articles and comments following the stunt.

“You don’t see this every day,” he said. “Do you know how many people are gonna remember that?”

Remember it they might. Still, Commander Dakin’s words weigh heavier: “As funny as this sounds, this young man could quite easily have suffocated or have been seriously injured.”