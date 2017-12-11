VIEW GALLERY

Last night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians focused on the only confirmed upcoming Kardashian baby.

Kim revealed her surrogate news to various family members along with the struggles she faced not being able to get pregnant herself and finding the perfect surrogate.

Before Kim got pregnant with her second child Saint West, she lost an implanted embryo. She said, “One didn’t work with me. I tried it and I lost one of them.

Khloe acknowledged and continued, “Before Kimberly got pregnant with Saint she had an embryo implanted in her and that embryo did not take. So Kim is super nervous and anxious during this waiting period.”

But luckily the reality star found the best person for her family to carry their third child and finally shared the amazing news with her family. While everyone was happy for her, Kris Jenner had the most stereotypical-mom reaction and was overcome with tears of happiness that it finally worked out for her daughter and Kayne West.

Kim said that she trusts her surrogate completely and that she has a good relationship with her.

“This particular surrogate, she was the best fit for my family so we just had to go with it and try one embryo. Finding someone you really trust is really more difficult than you can imagine… It was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation. She’s such a nice person. Like, she’s so easy to talk to.”

The conversation was full of tears and even more so after Kim confirmed the baby will be girl. She continued to open up about her relationship with the surrogate, especially how difficult it has been to control the media discovering who this person is. She said, “I don’t want people to find my surrogate… I don’t want people following her and chasing her. I really trust my surrogate. I’m not trying to control her every move.”

Even though Kim has done a great job in making sure the privacy of this person is protected and admitted to completely trusting her surrogate, the whole situation has been an emotional struggle.

“Anyone that says or thinks [surrogacy] is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

According to US Weekly, Kim and Kayne’s baby is due this month! So be on the lookout for Kim’s baby announcement along with some possible pregnancy confirmations from her younger sisters, Khloe and Kylie.