The Kardashian Klan is growing right before our eyes. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirmed that they are expecting a third baby through surrogacy. Kim threw a baby shower this weekend with more cherry blossom trees than you can ever imagine.

Because of the overzealous pink theme, people were suspecting that they are expecting a girl. Now we have confirmation that the West’s will be having another baby girl!

Kim was on The Ellen Show after her baby shower talking about her older daughter North and how she is prepping Northie for another sibling. North had a hard time adjusting to less attention when her brother Saint joined the family.

During the story, Kim accidentally revealed the gender of the baby. “People brought toys and gifts [to the baby shower] and we were opening them all up the next day and North said: ‘Mom, since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re OK for baby sister,” Kim said according to BuzzFeed.

Ellen was quick to point out that Kim finally confirmed the gender of the baby! Kim laughed it off and said that North is more excited for a baby sister than she was about her brother.

Now we just need Kim to tell us what the baby’s name will be! Congratulations to the West’s.