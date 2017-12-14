VIEW GALLERY

When we think of our amusement park experiences, we most likely think of our date winning us the life-sized stuffed animal or recklessly riding the Cyclone so many times that we barf up a corn dog. Well, Sephora is here to remind us that not all amusement parks are about thrill-seeking rides and greasy food.

In Dubai, of course, Sephora debuted a playground that they’re calling the Gifts Beauty Park. It’s full of machines and games you can play in order to win free makeup products. That’s right, polish up your aim for Toss-A-Ring because you could be winning lip gloss and eyeliner. The products also aren’t trial or sample size, some of them include full brush sets or Huda Beauty products.

Pro makeup artists will also be onsite because you can’t go to a beauty theme park and not leave glammed up, obviously. You can choose one of three festive trends like red and black smokey, sparkly eyes, or glitter lips.

Meet-ups are also being held and on December 15, lifestyle and beauty blogger Mina Al Sheikhly will be at the park.

Why Dubai, you ask? The largest city in the UAE is also where Huda Kattan, the founder of Huda Beauty, is based, as well as other well-known Middle Eastern beauty bloggers. The city is known for its luxe and Gifts Beauty Park is no different. If you’re planning on visiting, hurry, because the pop-up ends on December 16.

If you need me, don’t, because I’ll be on the next flight out to Dubai.