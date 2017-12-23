Maybe it’s because 2017 has been just that bizarre, but when a planned SpaceX rocket launched last night in Southern California, people were all-too-ready to believe that aliens had come for us all.
Elon Musk’s company SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into the Earth’s low-orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base last night (December 22), in the process lighting up the sky with a strange, glowing white shape and trailing plumes of smoke.
While those informed with the project knew SpaceX was launching Iridium satellites into orbit (SpaceX even live-tweeted the launch) most of L.A. was decidedly uninformed — and stunned — by the unusual sight.
Everyone who saw it seemed to have the same unanimous thought: aliens.
https://twitter.com/camerondallas/status/944385149180919808
Even Elon Musk decided to poke fun at the public’s response.
While the sighting made for an eerie evening for many Los Angeles residents, put your doomsday plans on hold; it’s not aliens. Not this time.