Maybe it’s because 2017 has been just that bizarre, but when a planned SpaceX rocket launched last night in Southern California, people were all-too-ready to believe that aliens had come for us all.

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into the Earth’s low-orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base last night (December 22), in the process lighting up the sky with a strange, glowing white shape and trailing plumes of smoke.

While those informed with the project knew SpaceX was launching Iridium satellites into orbit (SpaceX even live-tweeted the launch) most of L.A. was decidedly uninformed — and stunned — by the unusual sight.

Everyone who saw it seemed to have the same unanimous thought: aliens.

The For Your Consideration campaign for I, Tonya is not what I expected. pic.twitter.com/327fmORH3q — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 23, 2017

I’d be open to aliens at this point. https://t.co/m8YiTLiL5J — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 23, 2017

https://twitter.com/camerondallas/status/944385149180919808

Y’all believe it was #SpaceX if you want. The aliens that live amongst us are tired of Trumps shit too. They just bounced. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) December 23, 2017

What in the Stranger Things… — Zendaya (@Zendaya) December 23, 2017

I’m calling bullshit on SpaceX’s excuse. That shit’s a UFO and there’s been others that have been seen that are just like it!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 23, 2017

Even Elon Musk decided to poke fun at the public’s response.

It was definitely aliens — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2017

While the sighting made for an eerie evening for many Los Angeles residents, put your doomsday plans on hold; it’s not aliens. Not this time.