American Girl’s 2018 Girl Of The Year Wants To Go To Mars

American Girl has stepped up their efforts in recent years to create more diverse and progressive dolls — and their 2018 Girl of the Year, Luciana Vega, absolutely falls into that category.

The 11-year-old featured doll is an aspiring astronaut with a purple streak in her hair “who dreams of being the first person to go to Mars,” ABC reports. She sounds like the ambitious, trendy girl in homeroom who is almost intimidatingly smart.

American Girl worked with a former NASA chief scientist to make sure Luciana’s accessories are realistic, and her “STEM-inspired outfits and accessories” include a flight suit and a space suit.

“Luciana shows girls what it means to be a girl of strong character — where creative thinking, collaboration, and STEM literacy provide opportunities for meaningful growth and development,” spokesperson Julie Parks told Refinery29. “Luciana empowers girls to push boundaries, defy stereotypes, and embrace risks that will teach them about failure and success as they chart their own course in life.”

The company is even sponsoring 20 girls to attend a real space camp, just like Luciana.

Between the first American Boy Doll and a recent wheelchair accessory, the brand is making a concerted effort to foster inclusivity and inspire their consumers.

*briefly considers dropping all of my paycheck on this doll to revisit my glory days*

Lucia drops January 1 in stores.