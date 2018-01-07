The Figure Skating Championships this week served as a powerful reminder for all of us that the sport is one of the most enthralling to watch — and not just for its heart-stopping leaps and twirls.

Figure skater Jason Brown captured both Lin-Manuel Miranda’s and the world’s attention on Thursday with his stunning “Hamilton”-themed routine. Brown skated to “The Room Where It Happens,” pairing his choreography with the Broadway song, and the video had Miranda “sobbing” by the end.

“I gasped at the first leap, perfectly timed with the musical cutout,” Miranda tweeted. “By the end I was sobbing. GO GET ‘EM.”

I gasped at the first leap, perfectly timed with the musical cutout. By the end I was sobbing. GO GET 'EM @jasonbskates https://t.co/BsPxFN8qdJ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 5, 2018

Me attempting even a second of this routine: pic.twitter.com/Z0FbvMd2d2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 5, 2018

Brown has every chance of doing exactly that; as Cosmopolitan notes, he placed third after Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon, and may well make Team USA’s 2018 Olympics.

Watch and be dazzled below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z5t6QasZo8