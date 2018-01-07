Ulta is a makeup store that, much like Sephora, is easy to walk in with the intention of buying a replacement concealer and leave with six new lipstick tubes, foundation, moisturizer, and discounted replenishing face masks.

One woman is being heralded on Twitter this week for dropping over $200 on her Ulta purchases — and coming up with an ingenious alibi.

According to a now-viral tweet by Trishaaaayyye, her father asked her mother: “What’s U-L-T-A?” when looking at their bank statement. “$275? Is that utilities?”

Of course, it wasn’t, but this mom didn’t miss a beat. telling her husband she paid the bills for them. He even thanked her!

“I AM SCREAMING,” Trishaaaayyye continued. Judging by the over 500,000 likes and 150,000 retweets, she isn’t the only one. Eventually she told her dad the truth, and he “just rolled his eyes.”

https://twitter.com/trishaaaayyye/status/948041982923890688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhellogiggles.com%2Fshopping%2Fwoman-convinced-husband-ulta-charge-meant-utilities%2F

https://twitter.com/trishaaaayyye/status/948112027121102849

Well played.