Sofia Richie and Scott Disick‘s relationship has been controversial from the beginning. First, there is their huge age gap. Sofia is 19-years-old and Scott is 34-years-old, so that’s a 15 year age gap.

Then you have all the drama between Scott and baby mama and former long-time girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Since the two broke up in 2015 Scott has bounced around from one young female to the next. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian dragged Scott for his dating habits on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Everything Sofia does gets put through a microscope and nothing is different when she dyed her hair super dark. It looks uncannily like Kourtney’s hair color.

Sofia has had dark hair before, but nothing this dark. People quickly noticed that now she looks eerily similar to Kourtney and pointed out the similarities.

https://twitter.com/dimequeen_gz/status/946907223510388736

Is it just me or does Sofia Richie look like a young Kourtney Kardashian….and now with the dark hair. #nicetrylord — Sarah (@smac129) December 29, 2017

Sofia strangely looks like kourtney after this hair color change 🧐 — Nicole. (@dedddge) December 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/laurasheldonx/status/949338289668009985

Sofia Ritchie just looks like a young Kourtney now she’s dyed her hair dark 🙄 — ELISE (@lotuselisepoppy) December 29, 2017

Sofia Richie literally looks like Kourtney Kardashian with the dark hair n it’s kinda creeping me out x — pEteRcHaRLeS (@petercharles11) January 3, 2018

WHHYYYYYY is Sofia trying so hard to look like Kourtney tho?! — b i a n c a (@biancawalberg) January 11, 2018

Another reason why people are suspect about Scott and Sofia’s relationship is that she used to be BFF’s with Kourtney’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Kourtney was rumored to be seeing Younes in late December 2016. They didn’t start officially dating until March 2017. Scott and Sofia started dating mere months afterward.

That made a lot of people question the authenticity of Sofia and Scott’s relationship. Especially because a lot of the women Scott has dated was purely based on getting a rouse out of Kourtney. Do you think Sofia’s new hair color is doing just that? It could be possible.