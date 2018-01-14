Growing up was an exercise in learning which friends’ parents took a more relaxed approach to parenting, and which adhered to strict curfews, punishments, and chore charts. (There was always that one friend who seemed to be perpetually grounded). Many kids who grew up with strict parents understand where their parents are coming from much better as adults with children of their own — but some rules will always be bewildering, regardless of how much time has passed.

Twitter user and writer @toomuchnick spurred a LOL-worthy discussion this week, The Berry discovered, when he asked his followers to name “the funniest time” their parents banned “a piece of pop culture,” citing the time his own parents tore an innocuous “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” comic out of his magazine.

What's the funniest time your parents banned a piece of pop culture from you? My parents ripped a Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic out of my Disney Adventures magazine — Jolly Young Nick Douglas (@toomuchnick) January 10, 2018

As anticipated, Twitter delivered with a series of anecdotes that still perplex them to this day.

One user’s parents thought The Force sent the wrong religious messages.

Star Wars was a no go cuz the force was too similar to eastern religions like daoism 🙁 — Frost-Tipped Renegade Angle (@Thedudenesses) January 14, 2018

R.I.P. Will Smith.

This user’s music teacher was not here for “Ironic.”

Jagged Little Pill had just come out. I knew nothing about it. When the music teacher heard the older girls in chorus singing Ironic he flipped and lectured us all on how Alanis was bad and we should NEVER sing her music and all I could think was "what is happening right now?" — April (@apey1013) January 10, 2018

TEENS ARE ALWAYS BAD.

Wasn’t allowed to watch Hey Dude on Nickelodeon…because they were teens so they must be up to no good. — Chris M T🎁dd (@IamChrisTodd) January 10, 2018

This kid’s parents were very anti-witch.

I wasn’t allowed to watch 101 Dalmatians because my parents thought Cruella Deville was a witch. — KЯSTFR (@krstfr) January 10, 2018

This user’s parents rejected a decade.

One time, they banned all of the 1980's.

Good times, good times — DMStevens (@DMStevens) January 11, 2018

This diligent mom deserves an award.

And, finally, this poor user — whose parents were horrified by unusual family structures.

Wasn't allowed to watch Three's Company because Jack lived with two girls and wasn't married. — 🍻 Jason Evans 🍻 (@JasonUMD) January 11, 2018