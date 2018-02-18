We would all like to say we’d do anything for our friends, but actress Francia Raisa redefined friendship goals when she donated a kidney to longtime friend Selena Gomez this past June. Now, the Grown-ish actress is getting real about how uncomfortable the experience was physically and the toll her extraordinary sacrifice took on her body.

“It’s harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn’t need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she’s gaining something her body needed,” she told Harry Connick Jr. according to Entertainment Tonight. “So she’s up and at it immediately and I had a hard time.”

Raisa went on to explain that changing her active lifestyle presented a significant problem for her.

“I couldn’t get up without having someone help me,” she recalled. “That was very humbling. I couldn’t take a shower by myself. I had to have someone help me because I couldn’t move. I’m a very, very active person, so the fact that my doctor said I couldn’t move for two months, I couldn’t do anything active. All I could do was walk. That was very hard for me, and I have a dog. And every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee, and walking, and I couldn’t do that. It was really, really hard.”

Of course, despite the physical drawbacks, Raisa doesn’t regret the procedure — or the effect it had on her relationship with Gomez.

“We just wanted our families around and it was cool because now I have a big family,” she said. “I lost my grandparents when I was younger… Her grandparents are my grandparents now and so I have this extension of a family and it’s been really amazing.”