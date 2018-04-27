VIEW GALLERY

More and more males are realizing that makeup is the key to a girl’s heart. There was the guy who asked his classmate to Homecoming with Fenty beauty products, and the boyfriend who proved he was a keeper after doing his girlfriend’s makeup almost flawlessly. With prom season alive and well, it’s becoming all the more common for high schoolers to ask girls to dances with beauty products in tow, and it definitely works.

Yahoo! reported that 18-year-old Julian Ramirez asked a girl to Prom with a special ingredient: Morphe x Bretman Rock Babe highlighter palette. If you don’t know Bretman Rock, he’s a makeup guru by day and now a matchmaker by night. His collaboration with Morphe had to fuel his obsession for highlighter and it was the exact product Julian used in his promposal.

Makeup and flowers in hand, Julian used his date’s name in the proposal saying, “Alize make me blush by being the highlight to my prom?” He captioned the tweet with, “Had to get her the brightest highlighter that was made on Earth @bretmanrock #promposal #prom2k18.”

Julian told Teen Vogue, “She’s very into makeup and absolutely adores Bretman Rock — we both do — so when he came out with his product, I knew I had to get it for her.”

Awweeeee — Bretman Rock 🐢 (@bretmanrock) April 18, 2018

Rock clearly approves as he replied saying, “Awweeeee.” Flowers and posters may not last forever, but the blinding light from that highlighter will.