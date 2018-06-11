VIEW GALLERY

TMZ reports that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged. The two started dating roughly a month ago. Sources say that Davidson proposed to Grande last week and she said yes.

Sources also confirmed to Us Weekly that the new couple is engaged. “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one source said. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Another insider said the couple broke the news while at Robert Pattinson‘s birthday party on June 9. Us Weekly‘s anonymous sources all hint that the couple will have a long engagement.

The two lovebirds have fallen head over heels for each other fast. Rumors that they started dating after Grande was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in late May. Ever since they seem to be inseparable and deeply in love.

A week ago Davidson showed his love for Grande in a permanent way and got two tattoos in honor of his rumors fiance. He got her initials tattooed on his finger and then her Dangerous Woman bunny ears tatted behind his ear.

But that’s not all of the ink Davidson has gotten in honor of Grande. The new couple have a matching tattoo already. When there were rumors that the two were dating, he posted a photo of him with a new cloud tattoo on his finger. Grande fans freaked out because it matched the cloud tattoo Grande has. Almost two weeks later they made their relationship Instagram official wearing matching Harry Potter gear.

The 24-year-olds have been sharing the love on Instagram. Posting photos of each other, cutesy videos on their Instagram stories and commenting back and forth on said photos like they’re in a private text conversation.

The two respectively both just got out of relationships before getting together. Grande and Mac Miller dated for two years before calling it quits this spring. A fan tried to blame Grande breaking up with Miller for the rapper’s DUI and she rightfully came for his neck.

Davidson recently broke up with his girlfriend of two years Cazzie David. The two met when her dad Larry David hosted SNL in 2016.

Neither Davidson or Grande have confirmed that they’re engaged, but after news of their engagement broke Grande tweeted this.

https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/1006277416929583105

What does this mean? I need an overly cutesy Instagram video of their engagement to confirm this news, not a million monkey emojis!