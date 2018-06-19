VIEW GALLERY

A tale as old as time, a new star is rising in the ranks of Hollywood, but then old problematic tweets of their’s are uncovered and put on blast. It’s happened countless times, literally, countless times. Just a PSA, if you become a little bit famous clear out your social media history.

This time it’s Riverdale star and fan favorite, Charles Melton who is being considered canceled. The actor who took over the role of Reggis Mantle for the second season is now being accused of fat-shaming. A fan account screenshot multiple tweets of Melton’s making fun of fat people. The tweets have since been deleted and Melton has made his Twitter private. The screenshots don’t show a timestamp on all the tweets, but the ones that do are from 2011 or 2012.

“Fat chicks need to understand that wearing yoga pants is a privilege, not a right,” reads one tweet. “Big boobs don’t count if your fat..#fact,” reads another. “Headed to the gym. Word of wisdom for the day…if your fat…don’t look in the mirror,” says another one of Melton’s tweets.

Another tweet he took a photo of a girl in a skirt at the gym and described her as “motivation.” In his previous tweets, he says that fat people are his motivation at the gym.

Since his tweets were uncovered he has issued an apology via email. The statement reads:

“I’m truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt. What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate. I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior. I’m striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable.”

Melton was just made a season regular on Riverdale for the upcoming third season. His tweets are problematic no doubt about it, but it also may create a riff in the tight-knit Riverdale cast. The female cast members, specifically Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes are outspoken on body shaming and body positivity.

The two actresses who play Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge respectively on the show, both called out a magazine for photoshopping them. Reinhart came after fans for body shaming her and Mendes declared to be done with dieting a few months ago.

Melton’s tweets have created a riff in the Riverdale fandom. Some have declared him as canceled while others want to give him a second chance.