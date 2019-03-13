Kylie Jenner started Kylie cosmetics three years ago. In the three years, Kylie has collaborated with all of her sisters except Kendall Jenner. Kylie has makeup collabs with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner and disgraced friend Jordyn Woods. She has yet to do a collab with her only full sister Kendall, but that might change.

Kylie went on Instagram Live while getting her makeup and hair done. The youngest billionaire revealed that she has a collab in the works with Kendall.

“Can we also get a collab with Kendall?” Kylie said reading one of her fans comments out loud. Kylie then winked at the camera, put one finger to her lips and said, “Shhh.” Kylie is clearly hinting that the makeup collab is a secret, but it’s happening.

Kylie then elaborated that she wanted to collab with Kendall for a while, but her contract with Estée Lauder prevented them from doing so.

“You know Kendall was in a contract for a really long time so I couldn’t do a collab with her,” Kylie said. “That’s the only reason why I didn’t collab with her.”

“But, you know, we worked it out,” she added.

Kendall was the face of Estée Lauder since November 2014. She promoted their makeup on her Instagram and was the face of their Estée Edit millennial-targeted makeup line. Kendall and Estée Lauder parted ways in June 2017.

Kendall doesn’t have any makeup contracts now. She has a few beauty contracts and is the face of Proactiv and Formawell Beauty hair tools.

Kendall and Kylie have collaborated before. They have a clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, and before that, they designed clothing for PacSun and TopShop.

What do you think will be part of the Kendall and Kylie Cosmetics collection? There will definitely be a lip kit involved.