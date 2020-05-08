Ok, so maybe it won’t be such a cruel summer after all.

ABC is airing the Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert on May 17. The one-hour special is a pre-recorded concert from Swift’s Paris performance back in September 2019. A bunch of Swifties traveled to the city of love’s L’Olympia Theater to watch the Grammy Award winner perform songs off her newest album, Lover. This is music (literally) to the ears of Swifties everywhere since her Lover Fest tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The musical event gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance this year, after her Lover Fest tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement reads.

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020

“Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you,” Swift tweeted.

The special will air after the remote season finale of American Idol at 10 p.m. ET. It will also be available the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Swift has been keeping busy by helping those in need during this pandemic. She recently sent a bunch of Lover merch and a handwritten thank-you note to one of her fans working as a nurse in New York. Swift also gave $3,000 to some of her fans who are struggling to pay expenses right now.