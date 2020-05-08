The 5 Best Hand Sanitizers You Need Right Now

I know you’ve heard this message a million times already, but I’m going to say it anyway: wash your hands frequently to prevent the spread of COVID-19!

Hand washing throughout the day with soap and water is important, but let’s face it, there will be instances where you won’t have soap or a dependable sink near you — and that’s where hand sanitizer comes in! Hand sanitizer is the perfect backup plan, according to doctors and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Hand sanitizer is a good way to disinfect when you don’t have access to soap and water between hand washes,” confirms Dr. Andrew Alexis, MD, chair of Mount Sinai’s department of dermatology. You mustn’t pick any random hand sanitizer — you have to get one that has all the right ingredients. “Alcohol-based sanitizers with 60 percent alcohol or higher are best at killing many types of germs,” says Alexis.

I’ve rounded up 5 of the best doctor-approved hand sanitizers that will clean your hands in a pinch!

This inexpensive, family-sized sanitizer contains 63 percent ethyl alcohol formula to instantly kill germs. The sanitizer also comes along with moisturizing ingredients to prevent your hands from getting dry.

The lavender gives this sanitizer a sweet and pleasant scent, but don’t let the sweet scent fool you; it’s still tough on germs! This cruelty-free and vegan sanitizer contains germ-killing ethyl alcohol at 62 percent.

This beautifully packaged hand sanitizer is an anti-fungal and anti-microbial moisturizing spray that contains 75 percent isopropyl alcohol, aloe vera, and marula oil. And the best part? 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the LA Food Bank to benefit residents impacted by the COVID-19health crises.

This uber-chic handheld hand sanitizer contains ethyl alcohol at 67 percent that will kill germs in a pinch! It also spritzes moisturizing oils, like lemon and lime essential oils to combat the alcohol’s drying effects.

Saie Hand Sanitizer – Free with any purchase

This easy-to-use Saie hand sanitizer is an antibacterial gel made of 62 percent alcohol that comes along with ingredients like Vitamin E and glycerine to moisturize your skin. The best part is that you can get this hand sanitizer for free with any purchase you make on the brand’s website.