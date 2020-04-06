MAC Cosmetics Donates $10 Million for COVID-19 Efforts

MAC Cosmetics is the latest beauty company to join the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. The cult-favorite makeup brand will be donating a whopping $10 million from its Viva Glam campaign to those affected by the pandemic.

M.A.C raised the funds from its iconic Viva Glam lipsticks sales, and It will split the generous sum between 250 organizations all over the world that are helping people affected by COVID-19 – from those distributing emergency food supplies to those helping to treat and test diagnosed cases.

Founded in 1994, the M.A.C Viva Campaign was created in response to another pandemic: the AIDS Crisis. The makeup brand has since raised over $500 million to fight the HIV and AIDS epidemic. Now, in the light of coronavirus, the organization is taking an urgent aim of helping those at high risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Viva Glam has never been about one cause, but about supporting vulnerable communities,” said the chairman of the Mac Viva Glam Fund, John Demsey. “It was created many years ago simply as a hardship fund for people who needed safety nets. To help people affected by COVID-19 is a continuation of the principles Viva Glam was founded on.”

Over the years, various A-listers have become spokespeople for MAC’s Viva Glam lipstick campaign from RuPaul to Nicki Minaj. Miley Cyrus, who is the Viva Glam ambassador, announced this donation to her followers on the episode of her Instagram show Bright Minded.

If you want to help MAC Cosmetics in its charitable efforts, you can purchase a Viva Glam lipstick for $19 on maccosmetics.com.