This past year has been lonely and it is easy to feel left out when there are so many couples on your feed. Of course, one can go it alone, but it never hurts to be prepared with some pick-up lines for when you’re ready to find that special someone. There are plenty of ways to connect with people these days, the easiest ways I have found is on dating apps at the moment. Of course, there is always a chance to meet people in other situations, but hopefully, these pick-up lines/tips can help your crush turn into something more. (If these lines work, there are quarantine date ideas in case you don’t feel like going out in public.)

Top 5 Pick Up Lines

1. You look familiar? Probably because you look like my next girlfriend. 😉

This one says you are confident, and that you want to connect with this person.

2. Are you Google? Because you’ve got everything I’m searching for.

It’s cheesy, but kinda funny you know? It’s a way to get someone’s attention and see how you could connect.

3. Did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? Cause you look like a snack.

This one is a compliment, and it’s so funny! Imagine opening your messages to see something like this waiting for you, you have to admit you’d smile a little bit.

4. Remember me? Oh, that’s right, I’ve met you only in my dreams.

This one is cute and funny. It shows a sense of humor and gives one an easy way to reply.

5. Hey, do you have a couple of minutes for me to hit on you?

Although it’s a dating app, it’s fun. It’s almost like you understand they are busy, but still want to connect with them when they get a second.

The last tips I can offer are, be careful out there and do not do anything outside your comfort zone. Make sure to call/facetime your potential date a couple of times before meeting up, this gives you a better impression of who they are outside of the app. (If you aren’t comfortable giving out your real number, there are texting apps that allow you to get a temporary number.) Make sure to set your guidelines and expectations, don’t be afraid to change your mind and say no. Stay Safe and have fun dating out there!