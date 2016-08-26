We love Netflix. I mean, who doesn’t?

Coming this September, Netflix is giving us a lot more to be excited about than just pumpkin spice lattes and the first sweaters of fall. Starting on September 1, and continuing throughout the month, Netflix will be adding a long list of new films, television shows and documentaries. Sadly, it also means we’ll be losing some of our Netflix favorites like A Walk to Remember and Zoolander. However, you can look forward to streaming the likes of Zootopia, Jaws and many, many more from the comfort of your laptop. Oh, and you can also refresh your Netflix and Chill movie list. You’re welcome.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix on this September:

September 1:

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Babel (2006)

Bayou Maharajah: The Tragic Genius of James Booker (2013)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Burn, Burn, Burn (2015)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Crashing: Season 1

Defiance (2008)

Easy Fortune Happy Life (2009)

Europe’s Last Great Wilderness (2015)

The Fierce Wife (2010)

Footloose (1984)

Full Out (2015)

Game Winning Hit: Season 1

Heartland: Season 7

Hellevator: Season 1

Hoot (2006)

Hope Floats (1998)

I Am the Ambassador: Season 1 ­ NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE

Indochina’s Wild Heart (2015)

The IT Crowd: Series 5

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Joyful Noise (2012)

Keepers of the Game (2016)

Last Holiday (2006)

Lucky Days: Season 1

Man on Wire (2008)

Milk Money (1994)

Practical Magic (1998)

Road Trip (2000)

Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules (2000)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Shameless (U.S.): Season 5­6

Stomp the Yard (2007)

Sweeney Todd (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

True Grit (1969)

U­571 (2000)

The Wicker Man (2006)

Wild Madagascar (2015)

The Womanizer: Season 1

The Year of Happiness and Love: Season 1

September 2:

Baby Daddy: Season 5

Chef’s Table: France ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kazoops!: Season 1 ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kulipari: An Army of Frogs ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Narcos: Season 2 ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Young & Hungry: Season 4

September 6

Crash (2004)

The Finest Hours (2015)

Hard Target 2 (2016)

Honey 3 (2016)

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (2016)

September 7

The Blacklist: Season 3

Galavant: Seasons 1­2

September 10

Supergirl: Season 1

September 13

Extremis (2016) ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hawaii Five­0: Season 6

London Has Fallen (2015)

September 14

Goldie & Bear: Season 1

September 15

Sample This (2012)

The Walking Dead: Season 6

September 16

Cedric The Entertainer: Live from the Ville ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

The White Helmets (2016) ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 17

3 Days to Kill (2014)

Luther: Season 4

Penny Dreadful: Season 3

September 19

Call the Midwife: Series 5

Gotham: Season 2

September 20

Colliding Dreams (2016)

New Girl: Season 5

Zootopia (2016)

September 22

Bones: Season 11

Easy: Season 1 ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wallander: Series 4

September 23

Audrie & Daisy (2016) ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Man Standing: Season 5

Longmire: Season 5 ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the House: Season 4 ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 24

Portlandia: Season 6

River (2016)

September 25

Family Guy: Season 14

Margaret Cho: PsyCHO (2015)

September 28

The Fosters: Season 4 (Part A)

The Imitation Game (2014)

September 30

Amanda Knox (2016) ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 1 ­ NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Scream: Season 2

Here’s everything leaving Netflix this September:

September 1:

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Call Me Crazy: A Five Film (2013)

The Color Purple (1985)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 1­9

Exporting Raymond (2010)

Flight of the Intruder (1991)

Girl Rising (2013)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Hardball (2001)

The Haunting (1999)

Nick Cannon: Mr. Showbiz (2011)

Our Man in Tehran (2013)

Primal Fear (1996)

Roboshark (2015)

Roman Holiday (1953)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sins of My Father (2009)

Spanglish (2004)

Traffic (2000)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wood (1999)

Zoolander (2001)

Leaving 9/4/16

Melissa & Joey: Seasons 1­4

Shanghai Knights (2003)

September 5

Gabe the Cupid Dog (2012)

September 6

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

My Babysitter’s a Vampire: The Movie (2010)

September 9

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

September 11

Fringe: Seasons 1­5

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

September 15

Bob Saget: That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (2013)

September 16

Gridiron Gang (2006)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

September 17

Gimme the Loot (2012)

Simon Killer (2012)

September 20

Something, Anything (2014)

September 23

The Lost Medallion (2013)

September 24

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

September 25

Alias: Seasons 1­5

Jobs (2013)

September 28

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

September 30

666 Park Avenue: Season 1

Another Gay Movie (2006)

The Aviators (2008)

League of Super Evil: Season 1

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Wolf (2013)