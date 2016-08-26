We love Netflix. I mean, who doesn’t?
Coming this September, Netflix is giving us a lot more to be excited about than just pumpkin spice lattes and the first sweaters of fall. Starting on September 1, and continuing throughout the month, Netflix will be adding a long list of new films, television shows and documentaries. Sadly, it also means we’ll be losing some of our Netflix favorites like A Walk to Remember and Zoolander. However, you can look forward to streaming the likes of Zootopia, Jaws and many, many more from the comfort of your laptop. Oh, and you can also refresh your Netflix and Chill movie list. You’re welcome.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix on this September:
September 1:
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Babel (2006)
Bayou Maharajah: The Tragic Genius of James Booker (2013)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Bratz: The Movie (2007)
Burn, Burn, Burn (2015)
Cats & Dogs (2001)
Crashing: Season 1
Defiance (2008)
Easy Fortune Happy Life (2009)
Europe’s Last Great Wilderness (2015)
The Fierce Wife (2010)
Footloose (1984)
Full Out (2015)
Game Winning Hit: Season 1
Heartland: Season 7
Hellevator: Season 1
Hoot (2006)
Hope Floats (1998)
I Am the Ambassador: Season 1 NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE
Indochina’s Wild Heart (2015)
The IT Crowd: Series 5
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Joyful Noise (2012)
Keepers of the Game (2016)
Last Holiday (2006)
Lucky Days: Season 1
Man on Wire (2008)
Milk Money (1994)
Practical Magic (1998)
Road Trip (2000)
Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules (2000)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Scary Movie 2 (2001)
Shameless (U.S.): Season 56
Stomp the Yard (2007)
Sweeney Todd (2007)
Top Gun (1986)
True Grit (1969)
U571 (2000)
The Wicker Man (2006)
Wild Madagascar (2015)
The Womanizer: Season 1
The Year of Happiness and Love: Season 1
September 2:
Baby Daddy: Season 5
Chef’s Table: France NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kazoops!: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kulipari: An Army of Frogs NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Narcos: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Young & Hungry: Season 4
September 6
Crash (2004)
The Finest Hours (2015)
Hard Target 2 (2016)
Honey 3 (2016)
R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (2016)
September 7
The Blacklist: Season 3
Galavant: Seasons 12
September 10
Supergirl: Season 1
September 13
Extremis (2016) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hawaii Five0: Season 6
London Has Fallen (2015)
September 14
Goldie & Bear: Season 1
September 15
Sample This (2012)
The Walking Dead: Season 6
September 16
Cedric The Entertainer: Live from the Ville NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)
The White Helmets (2016) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 17
3 Days to Kill (2014)
Luther: Season 4
Penny Dreadful: Season 3
September 19
Call the Midwife: Series 5
Gotham: Season 2
September 20
Colliding Dreams (2016)
New Girl: Season 5
Zootopia (2016)
September 22
Bones: Season 11
Easy: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wallander: Series 4
September 23
Audrie & Daisy (2016) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Man Standing: Season 5
Longmire: Season 5 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the House: Season 4 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 24
Portlandia: Season 6
River (2016)
September 25
Family Guy: Season 14
Margaret Cho: PsyCHO (2015)
September 28
The Fosters: Season 4 (Part A)
The Imitation Game (2014)
September 30
Amanda Knox (2016) NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 1 NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Scream: Season 2
Here’s everything leaving Netflix this September:
September 1:
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Anywhere but Here (1999)
Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
Call Me Crazy: A Five Film (2013)
The Color Purple (1985)
Crocodile Dundee (1986)
Days of Thunder (1990)
Defending Your Life (1991)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Everybody Loves Raymond: Seasons 19
Exporting Raymond (2010)
Flight of the Intruder (1991)
Girl Rising (2013)
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)
Hardball (2001)
The Haunting (1999)
Nick Cannon: Mr. Showbiz (2011)
Our Man in Tehran (2013)
Primal Fear (1996)
Roboshark (2015)
Roman Holiday (1953)
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Sins of My Father (2009)
Spanglish (2004)
Traffic (2000)
The Weather Man (2005)
The Wood (1999)
Zoolander (2001)
Leaving 9/4/16
Melissa & Joey: Seasons 14
Shanghai Knights (2003)
September 5
Gabe the Cupid Dog (2012)
September 6
Hollywood Homicide (2003)
My Babysitter’s a Vampire: The Movie (2010)
September 9
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)
Lilo & Stitch (2002)
September 11
Fringe: Seasons 15
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
September 15
Bob Saget: That’s What I’m Talkin’ About (2013)
September 16
Gridiron Gang (2006)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
September 17
Gimme the Loot (2012)
Simon Killer (2012)
September 20
Something, Anything (2014)
September 23
The Lost Medallion (2013)
September 24
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
September 25
Alias: Seasons 15
Jobs (2013)
September 28
Open Water (2004)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
September 30
666 Park Avenue: Season 1
Another Gay Movie (2006)
The Aviators (2008)
League of Super Evil: Season 1
We Were Soldiers (2002)
Wolf (2013)