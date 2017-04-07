There is no process as tedious as shopping for a good moisturizer. To get one with fragrance or not? Will it be too heavy or too light? How often do I need to reapply and could it potentially clog pores? It’s all the more important to find a moisturizer that works for you, especially after the harsh winter months. Skin is the body’s largest organ and nailing down a beauty routine that works is essential in our lifetime.

You’ve probably owned quite a few drugstore moisturizers at some point or another, but for long-term benefits, you’ll need this Moistfull Collagen Emulsion by Etude House. A 2016 Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty Winner, the Collagen Emulsion can function as a makeup primer, cream, or a nighttime moisturizer. Infused with hydrolyzed collagen and baobab water, it has a jelly-like texture that doesn’t weigh down and leaves a firm finish for hours on end.

I have pretty dry and sensitive skin so I’ve tried more than a few moisturizers, both drugstore and high-end. I was a little apprehensive as I tend to avoid products with fragrance, but upon first use, I noticed the Collagen Emulsion has a light scent that’s not too overpowering.

To use Collagen Emulsion in your routine, you can start by using it in the morning, after your usual cleansing process. If you prefer layering moisturizers, you can add a cream on top. It serves as a nice layer before you pack on the makeup, and the sunscreen. The consistency is lighter than a cream but heavier than lotion so depending on your skin type and the weather, you may not need to reapply during the day. At night, before you sleep, you can even apply it as a nighttime cream.

With this product, you’ll be reaching for it first thing when you wake up and right before you got to bed. If you’re on a budget, for $15, this moisturizer gives you a lot, and then some.