There were a lot of jokes swirling around after the Manchester One Love Benefit concert that Ariana Grande would make a good president. The 24-year-old pop princess conducted herself with poise, strength, and resilience after the deadly bombing at her concert that killed 22 people, guiding her fans to do the same. Despite the tragedy, she refused to stay broken. She continued on with her Dangerous Woman tour, adding an additional date to perform in Manchester again — this time with the money going to the families of victims in the attack.

The more time passes, the less absurd the president joke seems (though, of course, she has no intent on running.) Grande’s concern and love for her fans in palpable, her concern for our world even more so.

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Now, the “Side to Side” singer is opening up about what it was like to continue touring after such a harrowing experience.

“I don’t think I’ve been through anything as traumatic as [what] we’ve been through,” she told Coveteur in a new interview.

“So…[tour] can be a lot…. Calling it off and going home was not an option. The message of the show was too important. For the crew and everyone involved, it’s become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show.”

Now that she has completed the last leg of the tour, she’s returning home to focus on her health.