We are getting down to the wire before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding. While we know her father won’t be in attendance and we have a pretty good guess who her wedding designer is we still didn’t know who was in the bridal party until today.

The royal wedding bridal parties are a little different than American bridesmaids and groomsmen. The typical American bridal party is a group of friends and siblings, all vying to be the maid of honor or best man. But royal wedding bridal parties are made up of children and the boys are called page boys.

Don’t worry, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are both in the bridal party. Baby Prince Louis is too small to help his uncle walk down the aisle. The rest of the party may be unknown to the regular non-royal-obsessed people, but each tot has an important relationship with either Meghan or Harry.

Bridesmaids

Princess Charlotte: The 3-year-old is fourth in line for the throne and made history when her younger brother, Prince Louis, was born. She’s the daughter of Prince William and Duchess Kate and is Harry’s niece.

Florence van Cutsem: The 3-year-old is Harry’s goddaughter. She’s the daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem.

Remi Litt: The 6-year-old is Meghan’s goddaughter. She’s the daughter of Benita Litt and Darren Litt.

Rylan Litt: The 7-year-old is Meghan’s other goddaughter and the older sister to Remi. She’s also the daughter of Benita Litt and Darren Litt.

Ivy Mulroney: The 4-year-old is the daughter of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and Benedict Mulroney. Jessica is her rumored wedding planner and stylist.

Zalie Warren: The 2-year-old is Harry’s other goddaughter. She’s the child of his best friend Zoe Warren and Jake Warren.

Page Boys

Prince George: The 4-year-old is third in line for the throne and is Prince Harry’s nephew. He’s the son of Prince William and Duchess Kate

Master Jasper Dyer: The 6-year-old is Prince Harry’s godson. He’s the child of Amanda Dyer and Mark Dyer M.V.O. Mark used to be Harry’s minder.

Brian Mulroney: The 7-year-old is the son of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and Benedict Mulroney.

John Mulroney: The 7-year-old is the son of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and Benedict Mulroney.