Blac Chyna is still in the middle of her lawsuit against the Kardashians for allegedly conspiring with E! to cancel her reality show, Rob & Chyna. TMZ obtained documents of Chyna’s legal team accusing the youngest Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner, of stalling the lawsuit.

The documents claim that Kylie has yet to sit down for a deposition in the case and preventing Chyna’s legal team to properly prepare for the trial. On top of repeatedly refusing to give a deposition her legal team has yet to produce a single document that Chyna’s team has requested for the trial. The trail is supposed to start on October 17, 2018.

Kylie deposition is important because Chyna’s legal case is that she believes the Kardashians an E! purposefully canceled her show so Kylie could have her own reality show, Life of Kylie. Kylie’s show took up the empty timeslot that Chyna’s show left. Chyna believes she is owed a chunk of money from Life of Kylie because she would have been making money from Rob & Chyna during that time.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Chyna argues that “The money paid to defendants for their services on Life of Kylie was acquired through the unlawful means of intentionally interfering with her contract for a second season of Rob & Chyna.”

The lawsuit Chyna filed is against Kylie, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian. The only siblings not mentioned in the case are Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

She is claiming they sabotaged her reality show for their own gain and even claimed they threatened to pull their family show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians from E! if Rob & Chyna was not canceled.

Kylie not cooperating with Chyna’s legal team has a huge impact on the trial considering her reality show is a huge piece of Chyna’s legal case. Chyna’s legal team is fully prepared to get a judge to force Kylie to participate and turn over documents before the trial begins.

This isn’t the only lawsuit between Chyna and the Kardashians. Since Chyna and Rob’s messy breakup and he posted nudes of her on his Instagram, the reality TV family and Chyna have been exchanging lawsuits.

Rob and Kylie sued Chyna for assault, battery and vandalism. Allegedly Rob and Chyna got into a fight where she threatened his life and tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord. This fight happened at one of Kylie’s houses and Chyna allegedly caused damage to her house during the fight. Kylie claims there was over $100,000 worth of damages.

After Rob shared revenge porn of Chyna she filed a restraining order against him. Now supposedly Rob is planning on suing Chyna for endangering their child, Dream, during a fight at Six Flags.

It’s hard to keep up with the legal drama.