Demi Lovato, 25, suffered an overdose last month which resulted in a two-week stay in the hospital. But now the singer is checked out of the hospital and has officially checked into rehab.

According to TMZ, Lovato was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, August 5. She took a private plane to the rehab facility she’s attending, which is right outside of California.

The name of the rehab facility hasn’t been disclosed, and for good reason. The only information about the rehab center is that it’s “one of the nation’s leading facilities for addiction.”

On the same day she was discharged, Lovato released a statement on her Instagram addressing her overdose. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Lovato continued to thank her family, fans, God and the team of doctors. She declared that now she’s focused on her “road to recovery” and becoming sober once again.

Lovato will spend at least 30 days in rehab.

On July 24 Lovato suffered a drug overdose in her own home. She was found unconscious in her bed and was revitalized with Narcan. The drug that caused the overdose hasn’t been confirmed. It was first believed that it was heroin, but that was incorrect.

After she was stabilized from her overdose her team supposedly gave Lovato an ultimatum. A source told TMZ that her team allegedly told the singer that if she doesn’t go back to rehab they will quit. “She could die if she doesn’t, and that’s not going to be on my watch and we did nothing,” TMZ’s source said.

Lovato was sober for six years before she overdosed. She broke the news that she broke her sobriety in her single “Sober.” She first went to rehab in 2010 when she was 18-years-old for punching a backup dancer. She entered for an eating disorder and self-harm.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741.