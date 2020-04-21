The 5 Best Foundations For Breakouts & Acne-Prone Skin

Hi, you’re not the only one that’s suffering from stress breakouts during the coronavirus lockdown. This is annoying when you’ve got Zoom meetings and online classes to attend. So to keep your skin looking fab for video calls, you’re going to need a foundation that covers breakouts, reduces redness, absorbs excess oil and even fights acne with pore-clearing ingredients.

Luckily for you, you don’t need to do the searching because I’ve rounded up 5 of the best foundations for acne-prone skin.

If your skin always turns into a greaseball, this lightweight, oil-free for acne-prone skin foundation will keep your face shine-free and your t-zone area under control. The skin-clearing foundation dissolves the oil and dead skin cells that build up in your pores with its magical ingredient, salicylic acid.

If you need a product that can quickly touch up and cover up a breakout before your Zoom meeting, look no further than the Flesh Firm Thickstick foundation! You don’t even need to use a beauty blender to apply it. All you need to do is buff the stick on areas that need covering up, and finish off by blending with your (clean) fingers.

Synthetic fragrances can irritate the TF out of your skin, resulting in zits and redness. Your skin will love you if you play it safe and choose a foundation that is fragrance-free, like this one from Burt’s Bees!

If you want flawless skin, this brightening foundation will be your new go-to beauty product. Thanks to its blurring ingredients and spot-fading Vitamin C, it helps reduce the appearance of acne and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

This skin-clearing loose powder will not make your face look like a cakey mess at all. It’s full-coverage and super lightweight and breathable for your skin – so if you hate the feeling of heavy makeup on your face, you need to try this powder out! Additionally, the formula contains 0.5% percent of salicylic acid to stop the production of excess oil and oat proteins to calm irritated skin.