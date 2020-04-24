7 Best Celebrity Hair Transformations From Quarantine

Just like us regular folks, celebrities don’t have an army of hairstylists and colourists to get their hair done. So they’re doing it themselves during quarantine. A-listers like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Elle Fanning are making dramatic hair changes.

Scroll down and get ready to be blown away by some of the hair transformations your fave celebrities have gone through.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa shared on her Instagram that her boo Anwar Hadid (yep, Bella and Gigi Hadid‘s brother) helped her dye the top of her hair pink, which made for a cool two-toned look.

Cody Simpson

Cody opted for a buzz cut during quarantine and he entrusted his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, to shave off all his long hair.

Hilary Duff

Hillary switched up her long blonde hair and went for a short and aqua-blue hairstyle.

Ariana Grande

Ari ditched her signature high-ponytail and extensions, and decided to rock her natural curly hair during quarantine.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid successfully cut her hair and gave herself some side swept bangs.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning is giving us major self-isolation hair inspo with her bright pink hair!

ROSALIÁ

Rosaliá had us shook when she debuted her freshly chopped bangs.