5 Colourful Eyeshadow Palettes Made For Summer 2020

Summer beauty is all about creating colorful and daring looks. So put away your neutral and nudes only makeup because this summer 2020, it’s time to get bold with tropical-inspired eyeshadows! Whether you want to create a sparkly mermaid-inspired look or embrace a killer neon eye look — these 5 eyehsadow palettes will fancy up your eyelids, and go great with your summer outfits!

Treat yourself to the best summer beauty with this Tokyo-inspired palette. It features cute shadow names like “bamboo,” and “wasabi.” This sixteen-shade palette also comes with buttery smooth mattes and shimmers.

Add this electric palette to your summer rotation! Huda Beauty’s neon obsession palette comes in a pretty neon packaging and features fully pigmented bright shades that are perfect for achieving colourful, summery looks.

This festival-inspired palette offers an array of beautiful, rainbow hues. You can create a lot of selfie-worthy eyeshadow looks with this pretty palette!

Create a beach-inspired eye look with these frosty pastel shadows. The portable mini eyeshadow palette features six rainbow shades packed with rich, blendable colors of matte to shimmer finishes.

For your brightest and best looks, Urban Decay’s wired pressed pigment palette will be your go-to palette for the summer. The 10-pan palette of velvety-smooth, blendable pigments deliver insane color payoff.