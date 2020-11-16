8 Excellent Ways To Transform Your Appearance

Adolescents are always updating their appearance, as a means of finding their identity or matching their “new self.” Youth is difficult, and the fast-paced world is constantly demanding something fresh. This doesn’t mean you must follow every trend, but if you’re desperately searching for an update (either requested by society or by you), here eight ways to change your appearance. Remember, these ideas are lenient and can inspire more creative appearances. What is essential is to be yourself and be mindful of how you dress at formal obligations.

Try a New Makeup Look

Primer, foundation, concealer, blush, mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, lipstick….it’s all the same. My makeup looks the same 95% of the time, and every time I add one extra product, everyone thinks I look so different. If you don’t wear all of those products listed, mix it up! Otherwise, change the style and colors. Take away your famous eyeliner wing and shock the world. Wear a bolder blush color or tone-tone your eyeshadow. What’s important is that you wear makeup for yourself, not to impress anyone else. Here are five makeup looks every girl should try.

Change That Jewelry

It’s not often that one wears a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings at the same time. Doing so can be overbearing and take away from the rest of the outfit Yet if everything matches or one piece of jewelry purposely stands out, it can be visually appealing. Another tip is the make the jewelry compliment the outfit. Putting on that same charm bracelet or silver studs is redundant. Instead, make your necklace longer, get a piercing, or buy gigantic earrings.

Go Exotic With Your Nails

Red, pink, black, and neutral colors tend to be the most popular choices. There’s nothing wrong with purple nails in November. You can make every fingernail a different color or make every other nail match. Or go crazy with some artistic designs. This can be done at home or the nail salon. Here are five of the best press-on nails to try during quarantine.

Find Your Fashion

This might involve going shopping. Create a budget for the mall, a boutique, or the thrift shop. Clothing looks different on the hanger than it does when you try it on. People usually match their style with their personality. Go all out with your outfits; do more than just put on sweatpants and an old t-shirt. If you don’t want to shop, incorporate a new style using the clothing in your closet. Here are fifteen alternative clothing websites to help you switch up your wardrobe.

Create a New Hair-Do

Ponytail, ponytail, ponytail— they’re easy and are great for workouts. Yet they can also be boring and basic. When time is on your side, find a new hairstyle. There are so many different types of braids, buns, curls, and hairdos. You can also have a friend, sister, or professional help. You can also cut, grow out, curl, straighten, or dye your hair. Here are ten easy hairstyles for beginners to recreate.

Get a Tattoo

Please don’t do this impulsively. The best tattoos are the ones dedicated to a loved one or have a sentimental meaning. Don’t put anything profane or inappropriate on your body, and get it somewhere that will be covered during a job interview. When you’re at the tattoo parlor, be sure that the artist is using a new needle. Also, consider what the tattoo will look like thirty years from now. For those that don’t like tattoos, henna is a temporary alternative. Here are five tattoo ideas that might inspire you to create your own unique design.

Get a Piercing

It’s one thing to get a stud on your ears, belly button, or nose. Yet adding half a dozen rings on your eyebrows, ears, lips, or face could alter your look in a way you may dislike. Nevertheless, think through your choices, and stay true to yourself. Here are seven very cute piercing ideas and examples.

Explore With Accessories

Accessories are vital, yet they are continuously overlooked. They can change someone’s entire appearance. Some accessories include jewelry, belts, caps, hats, glasses, sunglasses, scarfs, knee-high socks, tights, arm warmers, fingerless gloves, purses, watches, pins, headbands, and bandannas. Specific colors, designs, and sizes are what create a striking effect. Here are five fashionable ways to wear your favorite winter scarf.