The 5 Best Press-On Nails To Try During Quarantine

With all of us still in lockdown due to the coronavirus and nail salons closed until further notice, we’ve all had to turn to ourselves to take care of our own nails *sigh* (we’ll never take a trip to the nail salon for granted ever again).

If you’re like me and you haven’t perfected painting your own nails, press-on nails will make your next at-home manicure a whole lot easier. In fact, even Ariana Grande earlier this April shared on her Instagram that she’s rocking press-on nails during quarantine.

So whether you’re in need of some new nail art or a touch up, these 5 press-on nails are an easy & quick way to ‘cheat’ your way to achieving a salon-worthy manicure.

Who doesn’t love a good drugstore press-on? These kiss nails are great for those who love bold nails. This set features 28 nails with rhinestone & glitter accents, Pink Gel Glue, a manicure stick, and a mini file.

Cloud nails are so on-trend right now. So if you want Instagram-worthy nails, this set of press-on nails will make it easy for you achieve your own sky-inspired manicure easily. The set comes with everything you need to create the perfect manicure: 24 to 28 nails, a file, and glue.

The peachy chrome colour on these nails are unmatched. The set comes with 20 nails in different sizes so you can find the best fit. The kit also features a wipe, adhesives and a file/buffer.

These lavender press-on nails are so cute, right? This dreamy set comes with 30 nails, a mini nail file & a prep pad. The pastel nails feature an instant nail & gel finish that will give you a salon quality manicure. And at just 9 bucks, the’re so affordable.

French tips are timeless, but these chic press-on nails come with glitter — which adds a fun and bold touch. The set doesn’t require glue, meaning that removing them will be super easy. All you need to do is just press on & go!