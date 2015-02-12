Today was the debut, during NYFW, of Kanye West’s Addidas collaboration “Yezzy Supply”, and it was a star-studded event.

Sitting front row, supporting ‘Ye, where his friends, Jay-Z, Beyonce, P-Diddy, Alexander Wang and sitting along side his wife, Kim Kardashian was Anna Wintour.

The collection inspired in the 2011 London riots, showcased rows of models in minimal colors, ripped up jumpers and sporting the newest Kanye West‘s footwear.

One of the big surprises of the night, was an almost unrecognizable fresh-faced Kylie Jenner walking down the runway of his brother-in-law fashion show.

The 17-year old reality show star posted a picture on her Instagram, sharing and thanking West for the opportunity.

As part of the surprises of the night, the soundtrack of the fashion show was a new and unheard Kanye West track featuring Vic Mensa and Sia.