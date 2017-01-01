2016 may not have been a great year for many reasons, but it was at least a year of impressive celebrity style. It saw the annual grandeur of the Met Ball, the countless street style photos and the many enviable Instagram photos, all with new fashion inspiration.

It may have been Kim Kardashian and North West’s coordinated outfits, Mindy Kaling’s embrace of all patterns, or Bella Hadid’s emergence as the supreme queen of ’70s style, but no matter what fashion devotees were not without plenty of ensembles to admire.

There are so many best dressed celebs that this list doesn’t even begin to cover the entirety of the best moments. Here are 10 of our fave fashionable celebrities of this year. Let us know whose closet you’d love to raid.

1. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid’s dark and edgy vintage-inspired style was the epitome of cool.

2. Kim Kardashian

Kim K. was known for her flashy and unexpected sense of fashion in 2016. Picture an oversized hoodie without pants but with super high heels.

3. North West

Like mother, like daughter. North West proved to be a style icon with her bold and monochromatic looks.

4. Michelle Obama

The First Lady proved that not only will she be missed for her originality and ambition, but also her dynamic sense of style.

5. Amandla Stenberg

Unafraid and unapologetic, Stenberg doesn’t shy away from mixing masculine and punky silhouettes with feminine and grungy pieces.

6. Khloe Kardashian

The queen of form-fitting, Khloe Kardashian showed off her new body with high hemlines and plunging necklines.

7. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is hilarious and stylish, mixing a love of bold colors with adorable, intricate patterns.

8. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz’s effortless style was the perfect meeting of lace and leather.

9. Shay Mitchell

The epitome of California surfer girl, the Pretty Little Liars star shined on every red carpet.

10. Priyanka Chopra

Chopra didn’t lose her inner pageant girl, working regal gowns into her more laid-back wardrobe.