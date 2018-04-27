VIEW GALLERY

The Kardashians are known to keep quiet when scandal or rumors hit their family. They get their lips sealed until the cameras are rolling for their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

When video footage of Tristan Thompson surface of him cheating on Khloe Kardashian a few days before their baby was born fans knew the family would not be speaking out about it any time soon.

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian, who flew in for the birth of True Thompson, is on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. Ellen DeGeneres has a really good relationship with the Kardashians and they have a tendency to open up while on her show. Kim revealed the gender of her third baby on the show a few months ago. But when asked about her sisters’ pregnancies she kept quiet. The family doesn’t speak for one another.

But Kim broke their family’s cardinal rule and talked about Thompson’s cheating on Ellen this week. DeGeneres starts out by saying, “So Khloe, poor Khloe.” Kim nods and repeats, “Poor Khloe.”

While DeGeneres is explaining the whole cheating situation Kim grabs the nearby mug and takes a big long sip. It’s only a matter of seconds before instead of sipping tea she’s spilling it.

DeGeneres asks Kim what her opinion is about the cheating scandal. “Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s so f***ed up,” Kim states and is met with applause. Kim continues, “We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are. She is so strong and is doing the best that she can. It’s really a sad situation all over.”

Kim then talks about a rule she made with her brother Rob Kardashian that if a baby is involved in any drama she would not talk poorly about whoever else is involved. “I’m not going to say anything too negative.” Her reasoning is that because one day the kid will read or see the interview.

Rob has a daughter, Dream Kardashian, with Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna notoriously doesn’t get along with the Kardashians.

Kim reiterates that the cheating is “so messed up.”

We can’t wait for the full Ellen interview to come out next Monday.