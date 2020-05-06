The 10 Most Unique Mothers Day Beauty Gifts Of 2020

Mother’s Day is just right around the corner, so if you’re trying to win the “Best Daughter of The Year Award,” then you need to find the perfect gift that will make her feel like a queen.

If you’ve got a beauty-loving mama, pamper her with some of her favorite beauty products. From Jade rollers, nail polish to gold foil eye masks — you’ll definitely find a gift she’ll love below.

A trip to the nail salon is out of the question this Mother’s Day due to the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean that mean she can’t pamper herself at home! This Olive & June box has everything that your mom needs to give herself a beautiful and professional at-home manicure. Here’s what you get from the set: you select six shades of nail polish and receive an entire collection of tools including a nail polish remover pot, a flat-edge nail clipper, a clean-up brush, dual-grit nail file, buffer cube, topcoat, a Cuticle Serum infused with coconut water — as well as a poppy handle that makes the polishing process a whole lot easier!

If she’s a lipstick junkie, this luxe D’Armani lippie will be right up her alley. Even though the lipstick has a matte finish, it is infused with hydrating jojoba and ester oils for creamy and comfortable wear that won’t dry out her lips. And if she’s not a bright red lipstick kinda person, no sweat — there are 14 pretty shades to choose from.

Self-care has never looked so good. This aesthetically pleasing gift set includes a rose quartz facial roller and guasha, accompanied with an exfoliating glow serum to help the jade roller glide across your mom’s skin with ease and the serum itself absorb more deeply.

Whenever your mom wants to fresh up her nails for spring, get her this drugstore collection. She won’t be able to resist these gorgeous shades that’ll make her nails gleam.

Her under-eye area will thank you when she uses this luxe eye mask. The gold foil will help her skin absorb the formula — made of glycerine, aloe leaf juice, hyaluronic acid, and calendula extract. Just 10 to 15 minutes with these bad boys and her under-eye skin will instantly appear brighter, less puffy, and more awake.

Got a mom that is mad about makeup? Why not pick up this new trio of spring-colored Beautyblenders? The three blenders deliver a flawless application.

L’Occitane’s gift set is a perfect way to spoil your mom to some much-needed self-care. The kit includes an overnight eye serum, a soothing face mask, a radiance scrub, and an applicator brush. The pretty packaging also makes the set totally gift-worthy!

If you really want to treat mom this year, get her this limited edition tote bag filled to the brim with $109 worth of products! The bag includes Vitamin E Moisture Cream, Satsuma body butter, almond milk body yogurt, a youth concentrate sheet mask, a Balkan Juniper body wash, and a Vitamin E quench sheet mask.

Want to amp up your mom’s makeup bag? Get her this fab makeup trio. The kit features a full-sized highlighter, mini cheek brush and lipstick.

Give her this calming and tropical-scented bath soak for when she wants to relax. A thoughtful beauty gift like this one will encourage her to take some ‘me time’ that will earn you major brownie points!