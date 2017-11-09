VIEW GALLERY

Fans have the tendency to think that celebrities owe them a great deal. True, public figures are partly successful due to our support and admiration but they’re also human beings. They don’t owe us explanations for their private life just because they’re in the public eye, just like how Kylie Jenner can confirm or deny the pregnancy rumors any time she wants. It’s even harder for child actors as they’re attempting to grow into their own while also working a very public job.

For Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, he experienced this recently when videos were posted of him ignoring fans. Finn was leaving and entering his hotel, with fans waiting both times, and he went about his business without acknowledging them.

Just a reminder, Finn’s only 14. His career blew up with Stranger Things and It, and naturally it’s an overwhelming process, especially at a young age.

Co-stars quickly came to Finn’s defense. Shannon Purser tweeted several posts, notably saying “No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone.”

https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/926928218191466496

https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/926996197973397505

https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/926996595572342784

https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/926996912854720513

https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/926997604994637824

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner even put in her two cents.

Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them… — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

It doesn’t matter if they are an actor… they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

“Comes with the job”. It doesn’t. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they.. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

.. take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo . Doesn’t that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Once the cameras stop rolling, celebrities end up just being human beings who need breaks and have off-days. Especially for young actors like Finn, who not only just want to do their job but have to face growing up in the public eye, pleasing fans isn’t always guaranteed, and shouldn’t be expected.