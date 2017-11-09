Fans have the tendency to think that celebrities owe them a great deal. True, public figures are partly successful due to our support and admiration but they’re also human beings. They don’t owe us explanations for their private life just because they’re in the public eye, just like how Kylie Jenner can confirm or deny the pregnancy rumors any time she wants. It’s even harder for child actors as they’re attempting to grow into their own while also working a very public job.
For Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, he experienced this recently when videos were posted of him ignoring fans. Finn was leaving and entering his hotel, with fans waiting both times, and he went about his business without acknowledging them.
Just a reminder, Finn’s only 14. His career blew up with Stranger Things and It, and naturally it’s an overwhelming process, especially at a young age.
Co-stars quickly came to Finn’s defense. Shannon Purser tweeted several posts, notably saying “No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone.”
Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner even put in her two cents.
Once the cameras stop rolling, celebrities end up just being human beings who need breaks and have off-days. Especially for young actors like Finn, who not only just want to do their job but have to face growing up in the public eye, pleasing fans isn’t always guaranteed, and shouldn’t be expected.